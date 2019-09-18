Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to host discussion on new co-authored book in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Democratic presidential nominee and first lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton will be in Austin in November to promote their co-authored book.

The book, titled “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” is the first book the mother-daughter pair have written together. They say it is a collection of stories from trailblazing women around the world.

The Clinton duo is holding a discussion about the book hosted by BookPeople at the Riverbend Centre at 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway on Nov. 3.

Tickets are $40 and are available on Eventbrite.