AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.

The four winners of the 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest will be featured in the 2023 Texas Hill Country Calendar.

Yu Zhou won the grand prize with a picture in Austin of a yellow-crowned night heron.

David Satterwhite won first place with a picture in Kendall County of a gray fox, Jeremiah Terry earned second place with a shot of the Milky Way over Mason County, and Jerry Sargent took third place for his sunset photo over Canyon Lake in Comal County.

According to its website, the Hill Country Alliance is a nonprofit which has been working to preserve the environment around the area since 2004.