Hike and Bike Trail could be run by a nonprofit, rather than the City of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of land use experts is in town this week to explore the possibility of the Trail Foundation taking over the operation of Austin’s Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

Right now, Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department manages the popular trail.

The Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit based in Washington D.C., said its group of urban planning experts will tour neighborhoods around the trail and meet with stakeholders. They’ll consider:

How to determine the liability and authority over the space

When to transfer operation of the trail, including prioritizing the transfer and phasing

Funding recommendations, brand development and philanthropic growth and cultivation

How to prioritize projects involved with maintaining the trail

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is speaking with the Trail Foundation about what the takeover could mean for people who use the trail. Watch her story on KXAN News and 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight.