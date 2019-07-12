All lanes of SH-71 shut down after police chase ends in crash

A police chase ended with a suspect crashing their vehicle on SH-71 in southwest Travis County around 1 a.m. on July 12, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The crash happened following a chase, according to APD.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of Highway 71 in southwest Travis County are shut down after a police chase ended with the suspect’s car crashing early Friday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office was chasing a vehicle when that car crashed around 1 a.m. in the 8600 block of Highway 71. That’s just west of the Y at Oak Hill near Covered Bridge Drive.

APD officers are helping sheriff’s deputies with traffic control. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KXAN that no one was killed in the crash.

Department of Public Safety troopers are handling the investigation.