OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —Oklahoma City area law enforcement were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

At times speeds reached 140 mph according to Chopper 4 Pilot Mason Dunn.

The driver is in custody and no injuries are reported.

Suspect being arrested after high-speed chase in OKC Metro. Image KFOR

No word on why the driver was leading police on the chase at this time.

