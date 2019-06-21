High arsenic levels found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods

(CNN) — A California nonprofit, the Center for Environmental Health, conducted tests that found high levels of arsenic in two bottled water brands: Peñafiel and Starkey.

Peñafiel is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper and is sold at Target and Walmart, along with vendors. Starkey is owned by and sold at Whole Foods.

The tests found Peñafiel water and Starkey water contained higher levels of arsenic than tap water, which is high enough to violate California state guidelines.

These results corroborate Consumer Reports’ findings, which were released earlier this year, that found nearly double the federal limit of arsenic in the two bottled water brands.

Arsenic can cause reproductive harm and cancer, as well as organ damage and hormone disruption. The Food and Drug Administration has not recalled either brand.