He’s not up for more than three years, but Gov. Abbott still raises $12 million post-session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is the most prolific fundraiser in Texas history and his campaign announced Monday it raised $12.1 million in the two weeks after the legislative session.

The Governor and members of the legislature cannot raise campaign funds during the 140-day legislative session. Governor Abbott was open to fundraising on June 17.

This latest haul brings his cash-on-hand to more than $26 million, a ridiculously high amount since he’s not up for reelection until 2022.

“Today’s announcement of this record-breaking fundraising total speaks to the success of the 86th legislative session,” said Abbott in a release, “Texans demanded property tax and school finance reform this session, and Republicans delivered. I am grateful for the support of so many.”

Many Republicans look to Abbott’s campaign infrastructure for support in the upcoming election cycle. He is expected to play a large role in defending Republican seats in the Texas House and Texas Senate from Democratic challengers.

In 2018, Democrats made the most gains in recent political history, including 12 seats in the Texas House. Democrats are only 9 seats away from gaining the majority in the state’s lower chamber before the legislature draws the political boundaries – known as redistricting – that determine the fate of many lawmakers over the next ten years.

A national effort led by former Attorney General Eric Holder is putting a new emphasis on switching the Texas House from Republican to Democrat. Abbott will hope to leverage his campaign resources to put up the GOP defense.