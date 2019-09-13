Here’s how much sleep your kid needs to stay healthy, says a local doctor

FILE – This Nov. 11, 2013 file photo shows a bedroom in Belle, W.Va. According to U.S. preliminary research published Tuesday, June 4, 2019, dozing off to late-night TV or sleeping with other lights on may mix up your body clock and lead to weight gain and even obesity. (Craig Cunningham/The Daily Mail via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If your child is not getting enough sleep it could lead to serious problems at school. “That’s really the tip of the ice burg,” says Dr. Sahar Burns a pediatrician with Texas Children’s Pediatrics in Austin.

Burns says, if kids don’t get the recommended amount of sleep at night they may not be able to focus at school and may have difficulty concentrating but she warns there are more serious health consequences ahead with chronic lack of sleep, “medical issues like high blood pressure, increase risk for diabetes even depression can result from chronic sleep deprivation.”

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends the following sleep guidelines:

Teenagers (13 to 18 years old) need 8-10 hours of sleep

Grade schoolers (9 to 12 years old) need 9-12 hours of sleep

Preschoolers (3 to 5 years old) need 10-13 hours of sleep

Toddlers (1 to 2 years old) need 11-14 hours of sleep

Babies (4 months to 12 months) need 14-16 hours of sleep

Dr. Burns says kids need sleep to grow and says many kids can become sleep-deprived, “we are all busy. Sports can take a long time in the evening, sometimes other extracurricular activities like music lessons and of course homework and actual school work.”

Her advice? Stick to a schedule and routine for not only the child’s sake, “kids model us, as a parent our me-time is in the evening but parents are staying up too late, prioritize sleep as a family.”