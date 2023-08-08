AUSTIN (KXAN) — For more than 30 years, many Texans have been flocking to the coast to help clean up the state’s beaches. Dr. Dawn Buckingham, General Land Office Commissioner, reports that since the program started in the mid 80s, more than 500,000 people have cleaned up more than 11,000 miles of beaches by picking nearly 10,000 tons of trash.

The program is yearly when the call to help clean up beaches, from Beaumont-Port Arthur to Brownsville, and all beaches in between. Their pride in the state’s beaches are so appreciated, because they believe that all who visit the coast should not have to deal with debris and litter.

Another facet of the program is that the General Land Office is offering personalized Adopt-A-Beach license plates. The plates cost $30, with all the proceeds going to the Adopt-A-Beach program. The money raised, approximately $12,000 a year, goes to help the volunteers with the supplies and tools they need to neaten the beaches.

Myplates.com is the website to go to to get your personalized Adopt-A-Beach license plate.