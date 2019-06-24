Here’s a list of groups mobilizing to help the influx of immigrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border

(Note: This article originally ran on the Texas Tribune website in 2018 as controversy surrounded the separation of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. It has been updated in June 2019 amid growing reports about substandard conditions inside facilities holding immigrants.)

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Migrant holding shelters around the nation have made headlines for their unsanitary — and sometimes dangerous — living conditions in recent months. At one facility in McAllen, there were reports of water that tasted like bleach and sick children without enough clothing. At another in El Paso, 250 infants, children and teens spent nearly a month without adequate food or water.

An unprecedented migrant surge has overwhelmed border patrol facilities and left processing centers strapped — leading to a fiery debate among advocates and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on how to best handle the influx. One Texas Republican congressman said the condition of shelters in his state were the “worst” he’s even seen, while another Democratic member of Congress compared the taxpayer funded shelters to concentration camps.

More than 144,000 migrants were apprehended or denied entry into the U.S. last month — the largest number in 13 years. More than half of them were families with children and about 8% were unaccompanied minors. Last month, Texas shelters held more than 5,800 migrant children.

On Saturday, a Democratic state representative tweeted that border patrol officials told him that they were not accepting donations for immigrant children. Still, we’ve compiled a list of organizations that are mobilizing to try and help children that have been separated from their parents and asylum seekers at the Texas-Mexico border: