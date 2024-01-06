SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Which U.S. Presidents were the tallest, and which were the shortest? And does height really matter when you’re running for the main seat in the Oval Office?

Out of 46 American presidents, only 19 were 6’ or taller. Abraham Lincoln was the tallest, at 6’4”, but he famously said, “You have to do your own growing no matter how tall your grandfather was.”

But height really does matter.

Shorter people earn less money than their colleagues who are taller. They also go on fewer dates and get fewer promotions.

Height affects social skills, too, as taller kids are more prone to make it onto sports teams and into elected offices at their schools.

Lyndon B. Johnson was only a half-inch shorter than Lincoln. And Donald Trump is the third tallest president in U.S. history, coming in at 6’3”.

This photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum shows an ambrotype image of President Abraham Lincoln circa 1858. (Source: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum via AP)

Thomas Jefferson was 6’2 ½” and George Washington was six foot two. So was Chester A. Arthur, Franklin D. Roosevelt, George H. W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

And yes, height is an important factor in presidential elections here in the United States. Candidates who are taller than their opponents tend to receive more popular votes. But they’re not significantly more likely to win the election—but that’s another story.

Andrew Jackson, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama all came in at 6’1”.

Presidents who were 6’ include James Monroe, John Tyler, James Buchanan, James A. Garfield, Warren G. Harding, and Gerald R. Ford.

One study has been able to associate taller men with less jealousy. Average-height women actually report lower levels of jealousy, too, so a tall man and an average-height woman who marry may have the advantage of less jealousy in their relationship.

Does a half-inch matter in the grand scheme of things? Apparently so, because William H. Taft, Herbert Hoover, Richard Nixon, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden all claim to be 5’11 ½”.

Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson were 5’11”, and Dwight D. Eisenhower was 5’10 ½”.

Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Calvin Coolidge were 5’10”.

5’9” was the height of Jimmy Carter, Millard Filmore, and Harry S. Truman.

The shortest U.S. Presidents stood 5’8” and shorter, but a study on the Napoleon Complex shows how being short can be a psychological advantage, too. Shorter men tend to keep more power to themselves when they’re paired with a taller man. So yes, the Napoleon complex is actually real. And yes, it affects electability.

FILE – In this Dec. 6, 1960, file photo, President Dwight Eisenhower poses with President-elect John F. Kennedy at the White House in Washington, before a private conference. (Source: AP Photo, File)

But many men 5’8” and under have made it to the White House, which proves that anything is possible when you’re either an effective leader or have the ability to command the attention of taller men.

Rutherford B. Hayes, William Henry Harrison, James K. Polk, Zachary Taylor, and Ulysses S. Grant were all 5’8”, and John Quincy Adams, John Adams, and William McKinley were 5’7”.

Martin Van Buren and Benjamin Harrison were both 5’6 and the shortest president in U.S. history was James Madison. He was 5’4”.

Ironically, 5’4″ is the height of the average American woman in 2024.

Is height the reason a woman hasn’t been elected to the U.S. presidency yet?