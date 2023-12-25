AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Helping Hand Home for Children in Austin has been helping abused and neglected children for many years.

“We take care of kids 4 to 13 that have suffered abuse and neglect,” said Chris Janawicz who works at the home.

Janawicz said forming a bond with the kids and gaining their trust is crucial to help them heal.

“The theory is that a child needs at least one secure attachment figure in their life to help them feel safe and really that is the first thing we do with a child when they come here,” Janawicz said.

Many of the kids have gone through things no one should ever have to deal with and their trauma can mean a difficult transition, but the Helping Hand Home is dedicated to each child who they take in.

“We offer therapy services,” Janawicz said. “Each kid has an individual therapist that they see once or twice a week. We do group therapy.”

Most kids are at the facility for about a year and half.

“Around 90% of the children that leave Helping Hand Home each year go to family settings,” said Janawicz.

Janawicz said its rewarding work, but it’s even more rewarding when one of the kids he works with is placed into a home.

“I believe that the best thing you can do in your life is to make somebody else’s better,” said Janawisz.

The nonprofit tells KXAN they are always in need of volunteers or donations and if you ever want to donate new toys they will gladly accept.

For more information on Helping Hands, you can visit the website.