Help children and don a cape at the 10th annual CASA Superhero Run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s time to throw on your best superhero costume and lace up your sneakers for the 10th annual CASA Superhero Run! The race will start at the Broadmoor Campus (11501 Burnet Rd.) on Sunday, September 15.

Costume contests for kids, adults, and pets will have everyone decked out in their best superhero (or villain) duds. Kids of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, an obstacle course, photo booths, and get to meet their very own superheroes!

Caped crusaders at the 2018 CASA Superhero Run.

Schedule of events:

7 a.m.: Registration/Check-In, Costume Contest and Superhero Festival

8 a.m.: 5K

9 a.m.: 5K Awards Ceremony

9:15 a.m. – Kids 1K with Villains to Chase

Superhero Dance Party & Costume Contest Awards after Kids 1K

This run raises funds and awareness to provide children who’ve been abused or neglected with the powerful voice of their very own CASA volunteer. CASA draws on superheroes and their unique origin stories. Superman was adopted. Spiderman was raised by his aunt and uncle. Batman grew up with butler, Alfred. Few superheroes grew up in a typical family situation raised by their own parents, yet they all accomplished great things as adults. CASA, a nonprofit that advocates for children who’ve experienced abuse or neglect, believes all children deserve the chance to grow up happy and healthy and become superhero adults themselves.

Click here for more information and to register for the race.