Editor’s note: The above video is from when the flight happened in March.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila were on the Lufthansa flight from Austin to Germany that experienced severe turbulence and had to make an emergency landing in Washington D.C. last month.

Lufthansa flight 469 dropped nearly 4,000 feet, and seven people went to the hospital, Camila said in an Instagram post. She said everything was flying everywhere, and the plane was chaos.

This week, Matthew McConaughey opened up about the experience on an episode of Kelly Ripa’s podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera.”

He called it a “hell of a scare.”

“You’re suspended… disbelief. I mean, it’s zero gravity. Your red wine in the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended floating still just in the air,” McConaughey explained. “And to look at it for that long, which was about, one, two, three, four… and then everything just comes crashing down.”

“Yes, it was it was a hell of a scare. Complete loss of control, you’re completely — 100% feeling of ‘I am not in control. I have no way to get control of this situation in the moment,'” he told Ripa.

Neither Matthew nor Camila were injured on the flight, and they did eventually make it to their destination, he said.

You can listen to the full podcast episode online.