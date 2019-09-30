HEB ends the sale of e-cigarettes at all stores

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas supermarket giant, HEB, has decided it will no longer sell e-cigarettes in any of its stores following growing concerns over an increase in vaping-related illnesses nationwide.

All brands of e-cigarettes were withdrawn from stores earlier in September.

“At HEB, the safety of our communities and the well-being of all Texans is our top priority. Due to the unknown health implications of vaping, HEB immediately discontinued the sale of e-cigarettes last week,” the company said in a statement.

Around the same time HEB removed e-cigarettes from their store, the Austin Public Health Department announced they were investigating the first case of vaping-related illness in the city.