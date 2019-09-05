Heavy traffic delays after train hit car on South Guadalupe Street in San Marcos; injuries unknown

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police are responding to the railroad crossing at the intersection of South Guadalupe Street and MLK Drive in San Marcos, where a train hit a car, according to a City of San Marcos Police Department spokeswoman.

According to San Marcos police, one vehicle was involved in the crash but all who were inside walked away without critical injuries .

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area, as the train is blocking the intersection. Additionally, the city says CM Allen Parkway and Hopkins Street are also blocked. Drivers are advised to use Aquarena Springs or Wonder World Drive.

The City of San Marcos says multiple intersections are closed and it’s unclear for how long.