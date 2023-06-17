AUSTIN (KXAN) — Extreme heat can damage the systems that keep us cool, but how do the crews that make those repairs keep us cool?

Despite these dangerous conditions, HVAC companies and Austin Energy crews are on call to help when people need it the most.

“Maintaining an electric system doesn’t stop because it is 105, 106 or 107,” said Matt Mitchell, Austin Energy spokesperson.

Heat can impact equipment that keeps the lights on and the AC blowing, but when it goes out, Austin Energy Crews have to face the elements.

“We are making sure that they are fully stocked with water, liquids, that they are taking breaks, that we are monitoring their physical fitness and the way they are feeling,” Mitchell said.

A look at the forecast and there are multiple days ahead with temperatures above 100 degrees.

For crews that work on HVAC systems, things can get even hotter when they are working in an attic or on a roof.

“Summertime of course the HVAC picks up,” said Joe Trevino with Abacus. “We are blowing and going right now.”

One way to fight the heat is working in the morning, but it can still be hot.

“We try to get them out early, we get them out of the office around 6, 7:30, try to get to the home before 9,” said Trevino.

Hydrating is also important and making sure each crew has time to take a few breaks.

“We give them Gatorade, pickle juice, water jugs,” said Trevino.

Trevino says safety for his crews is a top priority in any extreme conditions.