AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heat related illness can be a problem in the summer months, especially when temperatures are well above 100 degrees.

Staying inside when temperatures rise is a good idea, but not everyone has that luxury– first responders must be ready to respond in any conditions.

On Tuesday, six people were displaced after a fire at a group home on Blossom Bell Dr in Austin. One firefighter had to be transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

“We all know the heat here is no joke especially when you put on this (gear),” said Matthew Villanueva with Travis County Emergency Services District 12.

While the gear keeps firefighters safe during a fire, it can be hot.

“It is definitely hot,” said “It is made up of three layers. You have a thermal layer, an inner liner and you have a moisture barrier.”

Adam Tapia, Travis County ESD 12 battalion chief, said breaks and hydration are key during the extreme heat.

“Our officers they notify us of when they are ready to recycle and rehab and our officers keep very close tabs on the conditions of the fire and of their crews,” said Tapia.

Tapia said they also rely on air conditioned rehab trailers that keep them cool during a response.

“A break is definitely needed every now and then,” said Villanueva. “Those AC’s the rehab stations and water it goes such a long way.”

With more 100-plus degree weather forecasted into the next few days, firefighters are expecting more responses this summer.

“I do anticipate with the upcoming months there will be a rise in grass fires and brush fires,” Tapia said.

Tapia said when it comes to responding to heat related illnesses, they have seen more with the temperatures heating up.