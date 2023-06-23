SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The state of Texas has been roasting in record-breaking heat for a little over a week now, but why does it seem only to be affecting the Lone Star State and portions of the southern United States?

Texas is experiencing an unprecedented June state-wide heat wave with heat indexes ranging from nearly 115° to 120° across the state on some days.

As of Wednesday, June 21, 34,284,841 people were listed as being under heat alerts by the National Integrated Heat Health Information System. The National Weather Service has issued several excessive heat warnings, the most dangerous heat alert, throughout the week across Texas warning residents to stay inside.

A typical heat wave would run its course and move on across the U.S., but this particular heat wave does not seem to want to leave. That is because this is not a normal heat wave.

Texas is situated right in the middle of a ‘Heat Dome,’ which is created by a strong change in ocean temperatures from west to east in the Pacific Ocean. According to the NOAA, this occurs when the atmosphere ‘traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap’.

KLST Chief Meteorologist Kris Boone went into detail that Texas and much of the central plains are currently under a high-pressure system. Ordinarily, this isn’t enough to create the kind of heat that has been baking the South, as highs and lows typically continue to move across the U.S. Because this particular high-pressure system is in between two low-pressure systems (situated over the east and west coast) it prevents it from moving. This prevents cold air from moving into the region, creating the ‘heat dome.’ The high-pressure system is also creating mostly clear skies which allow for maximum solar radiation to reach the earth’s surface and continue to heat up the area.

Depiction of Heat Dome situated over Texas trapped by an omega block weather pattern.

The weather pattern created by the two low-pressure systems and the high-pressure system is called an omega block because it creates the Greek letter of omega.

Unfortunately, because of the nature of the omega block trapping the high-pressure system over the state of Texas, it is unlikely the sweltering heat will be leaving anytime soon. Triple-digit temperatures are likely to continue into next week for the majority of the state.