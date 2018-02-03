UT Health Austin launches team-based care to streamline treatment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students, faculty and staff are joining forces at Dell Medical School on the University of Texas campus to offer specialty team-based care to people across Austin.

Team-based care is a way to provide resources for patients they wouldn’t normally have access to. The doctors, nurses and medical specialists meet prior to a patient’s visit to discuss the patient’s needs and treatment plan.

Dr. Amy Young of UT Health Austin said this method helps to consolidate treatment for patients and prevent them from having to seek care at multiple facilities. She says the team-based approach and collaboration helps treatment plans move more quickly than the typical system where medical professionals have to wait for information and results from other facilities.

Patients are already seeing the result of quicker, simpler access to health care according to Dr. Christina Salazar.

