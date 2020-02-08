U.S. citizen dies in Wuhan, first American death from coronavirus

WUHAN, China (KXAN) — A U.S. citizen diagnosed with the novel coronavirus has died in China marking the first American death caused by the outbreak, NBC reports.

“We can confirm a 60-year-old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, China on Feb. 6,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said.

Since the outbreak was first reported in December, the coronavirus has killed more than 700 people worldwide, mostly in china. Tens of thousands of people have been infected in 27 countries and territories. At least 12 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.