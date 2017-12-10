Tips to avoid pains and sprains this holiday season

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A lot of heavy lifting goes into preparing for the holiday season. That’s why for some, the holidays can lead to back pain.

David Aguilar, a doctor from The Joint Chiropractic, put together a few tips to help avoid back pain this winter.

A 6-foot tall Christmas tree can weight up to 50 pounds. That’s why one person shouldn’t ever try to lift an entire tree by themselves, according to Aguilar.

“The taller your tree is, the greater the likelihood is that it’s going to be too heavy to hold on to,” Aguilar said. “That’s why getting somebody to help with that is really important.”

If you’re visiting family this holiday season, it’s better to have a couple of light suitcases instead of one huge, heavy bag, Aguilar said.

“Keep those suitcases smaller, 30 pounds or under,” Aguilar said.

But, accidents still happen during this time of year. Those who do experience back pain can talk to their doctor about how best to treat an injury.