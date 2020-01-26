Third U.S. case of Wuhan, coronavirus confirmed by CDC

China released an image of the Coronavirus Jan. 24, 2020 (NBC Photo)

CALIFORNIA (KXAN) — There are now three confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S., NBC News reports.

The third case of the virus was located in Orange County, California. In a statement late Saturday night the OC Health Care Agency said it had received the confirmation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

NBC reports that the patient recently traveled from Wuhan, China which is the epicenter for the disease. California health officials say the patient is in good condition and in isolation.

The first U.S. case was found in Everett, Washington and the second was confirmed in Chicago.

