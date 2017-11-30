Texas sees increase in flea-borne Typhus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the beginning of this year, the Texas Department of State Health Services says it has seen more than 400 reported cases of flea-borne typhus, the highest in the past 16 years.

Due to the increase in the number of cases across the state, the state agency is reminding people to take precautions to prevent contracting the disease. Flea-borne typhus, also known as murine typhus, is a bacterial infection that most commonly occurs when infected flea feces are scratched into the site of the flea bite or another break in the skin.

Fleas are infected when they bite animals, such as rodents, opossums and cats, that can maintain and transmit the bacteria. Rat and cat fleas are the primary vectors.

In 2017, the increased typhus activity has been reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. The year before, the state recorded 364 cases.

Travis County Flea-Borne Typhus Cases 2017: 25 (as of 11/30/17) 2016: 30 2015: 15 2014: 4 2013: 15 2012: 42 : 42

The state is also requesting health care professionals keep an eye out for patients who have a fever have one or more of the following: headache, myalgia, anorexia, rash, nausea/vomiting, thrombocytopenia, or any hepatic transaminase elevation.

Early symptoms of flea-borne typhus develop within 14 days of contact with infected fleas and include headache, fever, nausea and body aches. Five or six days after the initial symptoms, a rash that starts on the trunk of the body and spreads to the arms and legs may occur. Flea-borne typhus is easily treated with certain antibiotics, and people will not get it again after they recover.

Precautions to prevent flea-borne typhus: