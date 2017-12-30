Some practical advice for losing weight in 2018

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the time of year everyone rushes to the gym and vows be healthier, but when you’re making your new year’s resolutions what really matters? Dr. Sam DeLiberato with the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Westlake spoke with KXAN News Today about the top health resolutions you can make for 2018.

According to Dr. DeLiberato, diet and exercise will be beneficial, but where people often fail is not being realistic with expectations. That leads them to burn out fast, then go back to old habits like eating unhealthy foods and not hitting the gym. The thing to remember is you need to start slow. If you’re hoping to lose weight, you want to do it in a healthy manner, not where you’re going to gain it all back. Your doctor can help.

The CDC says 1-2 pounds per week is a healthy weight loss goal for people who are overweight. Since one pound equals 3,500 calories, you need to cut 500-1,000 calories per day to lose about 1 to 2 pounds per week. Once you’ve achieved a healthy weight, just stick to eating a healthy diet and regular physical activity to maintain it.

Dr. DeLiberato says getting a checkup will help as well. It helps establish a primary care doctor, and set you up for an annual checkup once a year. It’s a good way to stay healthy, or address any concerns about your health.

While you’re at it, reduce your stress levels and remember to take care of your mental health. Find an outlet or stress-reducing activity, whether it’s music, yoga or running — whatever makes you happy. As for quitting smoking and alcohol, many employers offer smoking classes and support groups.

It might be tough at first, but sticking to resolutions can help you feel better and have more energy. You can find more health information online at BSWhealth.org