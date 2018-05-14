Salmonella prompts recall of eggs sold at some Walmart stores

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — There have been at least 35 confirmed cases of salmonella reported in connection to an egg recall at Rose Acres Farm in Hyde County, according to the CDC.

The recall was issued back in April, after two million eggs were believed to have been contaminated and was updated last week as more cases were reported.

The recall impacted 11 states. Eight cases of the illness were reported in New York, 8 cases in Virginia, 5 cases in North Carolina, 6 cases in Pennsylvania, 3 cases in South Carolina and one case in Colorado, West Virginia, and New Jersey, according to the CDC.

Federal inspectors said they saw dozens of rodents, filthy conditions and employees using poor hygiene at the egg farm.

Recalled eggs were sold in grocery stores and to restaurants under multiple brand names, including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Publix, Sunshine Farms, and Sunups.

Check for egg cartons with for the following numbers: plant number P-1065 (the plant number) and another set of numbers a Julian date between 011 and 102 (the Julian date), or, for Publix and Sunups egg cartons, plant number P-1359D and Julian date 048A or 049A with Best By dates of APR 02 and APR 03.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps

The FDA encourages proper cooking of eggs and washing of hands after handling egg shells.

