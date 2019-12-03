‘Ready, Set, PrEP’ program aims to get HIV-prevention drug into more hands for free

Pharmacist Clint Hopkins displays the HIV prevention drugs Descovy, left and Truvada, right, at Pucci’s Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill, SB159, by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, Monday, authorizing pharmacists to sell the HIV preventative medications, to patients without a physician’s prescription. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County has been named one of 57 areas nationwide where people without health insurance can now receive a daily HIV prevention drug for free.

There are 38,000 new HIV infections in the U.S. every year — the new federal program Ready, Set, PrEP is part of a national goal to reduce new HIV infections by 75% in the next five years.

And by 90% by 2030.

The Centers for Disease Control says more than one million people at risk of HIV could benefit by taking PrEP — also known as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, and by brand names Truvada and Descovy — but many can’t afford it.

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences is donating the medicine as part of the program.

To see if you qualify, call (855) 447-8410 or click here.