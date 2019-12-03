‘Ready, Set, PrEP’ program aims to get HIV-prevention drug into more hands for free

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County has been named one of 57 areas nationwide where people without health insurance can now receive a daily HIV prevention drug for free.
There are 38,000 new HIV infections in the U.S. every year — the new federal program Ready, Set, PrEP is part of a national goal to reduce new HIV infections by 75% in the next five years.
And by 90% by 2030.
The Centers for Disease Control says more than one million people at risk of HIV could benefit by taking PrEP — also known as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, and by brand names Truvada and Descovy — but many can’t afford it.
Drugmaker Gilead Sciences is donating the medicine as part of the program.
To see if you qualify, call (855) 447-8410 or click here.