‘Little hats, big hearts’: Central Texas newborns get heart healthy resources

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All babies born in a number of Central Texas hospitals this month will get a handmade knitted or crocheted red baby hat, along with heart health information and free resources for their parents.

“To mark February as American Heart Month, we are raising awareness of congenital heart defects while also giving new parents the tools and knowledge to outfit their baby for a lifetime of heart health,” said Joel Rice, executive director of the American Heart Association, of the “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program.

Around 2,000 babies are born in Austin each February. Volunteers from around the country spent the holidays knitting and crocheting the hats, making more than 200,000 hats for AHA chapters nationwide.

The program began in Chicago in 2014 and has grown to 40 states.

Participating hospitals in the Austin area include 12 maternity facilities from the Seton Family of Hospitals and the St. David’s Healthcare System:

Seton Dell Children’s Medical Center

Seton Harker Heights

Seton Hays

Seton Medical Center Austin

Seton Northwest

Seton Southwest

Seton Williamson

St. David’s Georgetown

St. David’s Medical Center

St. David’s Round Rock

St. David’s South Austin Medical Center

St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas

For more information on the program visit heart.org.