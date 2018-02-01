Helping the Uninsured & Low-Income People of Travis County get Quality Health Care

Mike Geeslin, president and CEO of Central Health, joined us in the studio to explain how Central Health helps people in Travis County with low income access quality health care and how that benefits everyone. Central Health is the health care district for Travis County. Central Health is the local public agency that ensures people with low income get quality health care. Central Health was created by Travis County voters in 2004. In 2016, Central Health funded care for more than 143,000 Travis County residents – about 1 in 10 people. If you or someone you know needs health care, visit CentralHealth.net or call 512-978-8130.

Sponsored by Central Health. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.