Helping addicts beyond the overdose, how ATCEMS will seek long-term opioid recovery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new pilot program in Travis County will help opioid overdose survivors seek long-term recovery and support for their addiction.

The program gives Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service first responders the tools to help addicts beyond the initial overdose call.

“Helping overdose survivors develop a plan for ongoing treatment and recovery will lower their risk for relapsing,” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services.

ATC EMS opioid response team will now have the tools to provide new methods of treatment to patients, access to prevention education and connections to peer recovery groups.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission launched a similar program in Williamson County back in April 2018. Since then, “teams conducted 53 overdose rescue classes for hundreds of participants, connected 94 patients to medical care, intensive care management, and peer recovery services.”

Travis County has among the highest rates of opioid-related deaths in Texas, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.