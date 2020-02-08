Head of Asian American Cultural Center in Austin says coronavirus is leading to discrimination

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s concern the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is leading to discrimination against people of Asian descent.

The head of the Asian American Cultural Center in Austin says they have become targets. She says people assumed one of her staff members was infected when she went to the gym.

“After the announcement of the virus, she walk in, and she just have this cough, because she just came in from the cold, outside. And she saw people just left the room and people they went to the other side of the room, treated her like a plague,” said Amy Wong Mok, President of the Asian American Culture Center.

“I think this is really a test to our community. And it requires us to do some reflection. How do we deal with fear, without losing our humanity?”

Mok says she has even had to send out an email to parents of the preschoolers at the center.

She said she assured them that staffers have not been to China recently and haven’t been in contact with anyone who has. She also points out that the virus can infect anyone regardless of their race.