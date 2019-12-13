Free senior brunch highlights ways to combat social isolation around holidays

Holidays can be an especially difficult time for seniors who may feel socially isolated already. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Holidays can be an especially difficult time for seniors who may already be experiencing social isolation.

Friday, the health insurance company Humana is offering a free brunch for seniors and their guests to combat those feelings.

“It’s different from loneliness,” said Anissa Castillo, a health educator with Humana. “You are disconnected for quite some time from contact and socializing with other people when you’re isolated. When you’re lonely, it’s temporary.”

The event, No Senior Eats Alone, happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Humana Neighborhood Center in northwest Austin (10710 Research Blvd., Suite 120). You don’t need Humana insurance to attend. RSVP by calling 512-808-2821.

