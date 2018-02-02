First-grader had flu and strep throat before her death, coroner says

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Columbus schoolchildren are surprised and alarmed after a first-grader died. She had Influenza B and strep throat at the time of her death at Columbus Regional Hospital.

Family members found 7-year-old Savanna Jessie unresponsive at home early Thursday morning. Emergency responders took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m.

Jessie had been running a high fever but did not appear to suffer from sepsis from an infection, nor was there an indication of foul play, Bartholomew Coroner Clayton Nolting told our newsgathering partners at The Republic.

After an autopsy on Friday morning at Columbus Regional Hospital, Jessie’s cause of death remained pending the completion of toxicology tests. The coroner’s office asked to test body tissue samples and to see the girl’s medical records. Nolting said in a news release Friday that a final ruling on a cause of death could take up to three weeks.

Counselors were available Friday at Columbus Signature Academy-Lincoln Elementary School to help her classmates with their grief.

Students told 24-Hour News 8 they are talking with their families about the dangers of the flu.

“Knowing someone that walks down the hallways of where you learn and them dying is really sad,” said Bryan Gonzalez, a sixth-grader at the school.Read the full story at WISHTV.com.