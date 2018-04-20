Don’t eat the lettuce: E. Coli outbreak expands to 16 states

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An E. Coli outbreak believed to be linked to chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona has now spread to 16 states, including a couple of cases in Ohio.

The CDC added an addition 18 cases to the total number of illnesses Wednesday. This brings the total to 53 cases, 31 of which have lead to people being hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Pennsylvania has the most cases with 12 people becoming ill. Idaho has the second most cases with 10.

You can see the CDC’s case count map here.

The CDC made their warning clear:

“Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.”

The agency has not identified a common grower, supplier, distributor or brand. But officials advise that consumers, restaurants and retailers should throw out any chopped romaine lettuce that came from the Yuma area, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.

You should also not purchase any romaine lettuce at a grocery store or eat it at a restaurant if it came from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. If you cannot confirm the source of the romaine lettuce, do not buy it or eat it.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within one week, but some illnesses last longer and can be more severe, resulting in a type of kidney failure.

