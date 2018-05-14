Dell Medical School students run free clinic

Every Sunday afternoon, the gym inside the St. David’s Episcopal Church at the Trinity Center in downtown Austin is transformed into a clinic.

Students from the Dell Medical School run the C.D. Doyle Clinic. It’s free and focuses on homeless families. No appointment is needed, and no insurance or ID is required. Patients can walk in and be treated immediately.

“We are helping out people that need it the most,” said Leonard Edwards, who is one of the student volunteers. “We serve a population of people who have fallen through the safety net of our medical system, and they really have nowhere else to turn. So we are trying to get their foot back in the door to try to keep people healthy.”

Edwards said what makes this clinic unique is students raise money for all the supplies. They’ve partnered with businesses and even launched an Amazon wish list to keep the shelves stocked.

“We have over-the-counter medication that we can help patients with,” Edwards said. “We have lots of wound-care supplies. We also have lots of social supplies — food, socks.”

Dell Medical School students took over the project this year after it was founded by UT Medical Branch students in Galveston. The clinic is supervised by faculty and staff from Dell Medical School. It’s open from 2 p.m. Sunday until the last patient is seen. The students treat anywhere from 10 to more than 30 patients in those few hours.

“There’s a lot of people in our community who don’t have access to care because of financial situations or the ability to transport themselves to different clinics. And there’s a lot of barriers to our healthcare system,” said Dr. Aliza Norwood, a population health professor at Dell Medical School. “So this is important for us to be a part of making sure that we do everything we can to make sure everybody has health care.”

The clinic is run by volunteer students not just from Dell Medical School, but also UT’s School of Nursing and Social Work along with undergraduate students.

“It’s not just a one-time visit, but it’s really about reaffirming somebody’s right to be seen and get care when they really need it,” Dr. Norwood said.

The students say their goal is to get their patients back on track and healthy and use what they’ve learned in the classroom with actual patients.

Edwards has already seen the value in that. “I want to be a good doctor, honestly,” he said.

Students say they’ve had a request to get a pediatrician on board since they’re treating more families. And, there are plans to have the students go to other communities in Central Texas.