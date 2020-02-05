Planes from Wuhan, China to arrive in Texas amid coronavirus scare

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, an employee sprays disinfectant on a train as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea. Halting the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds in China is difficult in part because important details about the illness and how it spreads are still unknown. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Planes carrying passengers from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated, will land in Texas this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio is one of four locations nationwide where planes from Wuhan will arrive.

The others are in Sacramento and San Diego in California, and Omaha, Nebraska.

CDC personnel will meet each plane landing in the US, and will ensure that passengers are transported to their designated quarantine location.

The quarantine order begins on the day the flight left Wuhan, and lasts for up to two weeks.

Any passenger showing symptoms of the virus will be taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

They will already have been screened and evaluated before takeoff and during the flight from China.

CDC says it maintains its belief that the immediate risk of coronavirus exposure to the public is low.