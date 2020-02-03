Austin ISD begins screening students and staff for coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD announced it’s started screening students and staff for symptoms of the coronavirus, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Using a protocol developed by the Centers for Disease Control, school nurses are screening people who’ve traveled to China in the past 14 days, or who come to the health room with a fever.

The screening involves determining if the student or staff member has had any contact in the past 14 days with a person who may have coronavirus, or who has a confirmed case of the Novel Coronavirus.

Students and staff are told to stay home if they have a fever over 100.0 degrees, and are not allowed to return to campus until they’ve gone 24 hours without a fever.

Ascension Seton, who handles screenings on AISD campuses said on Monday:

“The health and safety of our AISD students, staff and the communities we are privileged to serve are our most important priorities. As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus situation, our Ascension Seton school nurses are trained to follow strict infection control precautions and protocols as defined by the CDC.”

Austin ISD began screening for the virus on Jan. 27.

To date, no one in Texas has been diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus.