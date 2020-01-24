CDC confirms 2nd case of Wuhan coronavirus in U.S.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

CHICAGO (KXAN) — The Center for Disease Control confirmed the second case of the new coronavirus in the U.S. Friday morning, NBC reports.

The CDC says the patient is a woman in her 60s who lives in Chicago. She is currently hospitalized and reportedly doing well. NBC reports that she traveled to Wuhan, China in December and flew back to Illinois on Jan. 13. She did not display symptoms on her flight home.

This woman is the second case of the virus identified in the country. A man fell ill in Washington after also returning from a trip to Wuhan, China. U.S. health officials are going to extra lengths to stop the spread of the virus including screening passengers at airports arriving from China.

On Thursday, the Brazos County Health District announced it’s investigating a possible case of the coronavirus involving a student at Texas A&M University. However, the district said it considers Texas A&M low risk and that it’s safe for students to attend class. The student also recently traveled from Wuhan, China.