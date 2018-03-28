Bath time rubber duckies full of pathogenic bacteria, study finds

Scientists have the ‘dirt’ on those cute little yellow duckies your kids like to play with during bath time.
As some parents have long suspected, the squishy toys are a haven for bacteria.
Swiss and American researchers say the water inside four out of five toys studied, contained “potentially pathogenic bacteria”.
The bacteria were of two types found in hospital-acquired infections.
Researchers say using higher quality molecules to make the ducks could prevent bacterial and fungal growth.
