Austin leaders gather for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mental health: it’s a growing problem that impacts one in five adults. On Saturday, Austin’s leaders focused on the mental health of the community in order to help those who are suffering.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Equality, ethnic minority groups in the U.S. are less likely to have access to mental health services, less likely to use community mental health services, and more likely to use emergency departments.

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and that’s why Mayor Steve Adler was at Saturday’s rally discussing it.

According to Adler:

“…We are never actually going to be able to what we need to do until we get to a place where we can talk about the way we talk about any other challenge people have.”

Ike Evans, from the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health agrees.

“Studies show that people of color are as likely to experience mental health challenges as Caucasians but are significantly less likely to avail themselves to available support.”

Census numbers say Hispanics will be the majority in Texas by 2022 and Evans says the stigma of talking to anyone about mental health needs to go.