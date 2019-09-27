AISD brings free flu to students with help from health partners

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new organization is stepping in to help provide free flu shots to students at Austin Independent School District.

Nonprofit E3 Alliance — which stands for “Education Equals Economics” — has partnered with AISD and Health Heroes to have nurses in schools ready to give immunizations to students for free.

“Flu can be very dangerous, very nasty,” said Jenn Daniel, Health Hero. “You can get sick for weeks, I mean we do have children that die from it, so if there is a way to prevent it and protect your child, why would you not do that?”

A study by E3 Alliance found that in the three peak weeks of flu season alone, schools saved more than half a million dollars in state funding due to increased attendance.

“We know that immunizing students not only helps them be safe and healthy and stay in school, but it saves money for our school districts because they’re paid based on student attendance,” said Susan Dawson, E3 Alliance president.

E3 and Health Heroes also plan to provide free flu shots to schools in a dozen other districts in the area.