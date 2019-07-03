After several infections, Georgetown places new warning signs at Blue Hole Park about bacteria

Signs placed near Blue Hole Park after several swimmers infected by bacteria. (Image courtesy of City of Georgetown)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown just installed new signs at its popular Blue Hole Park highlighting bacteria risks in the water.

The move comes after KXAN reported that several people contracted bacterial and viral infections after swimming at different spots along the San Gabriel River, including the popular swimming hole in Georgetown.

Georgetown City Communications Manager Keith Hutchinson said the city tested the water at Blue Hole twice in the last week. Water tested a week ago, showed high levels of bacteria. The City followed up with another test on Monday which showed that the levels had dropped a little.

“The key thing is levels can fluctuate on any given day,” said Hutchinson. “A sample pulled might not give you a full picture.”

The City of Georgetown and the Williamson County health department decided Tuesday to add new signs at Blue Hole to make sure people understand the health risks associated with bacteria in natural water bodies.

The new signs which were added ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, address the risks of swallowing natural river water and exposure to broken skin. They have been placed at the entrance to the park and along the river.