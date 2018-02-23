A mirror of the body: Doctors are calling new Google eye data a game changer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a routine scan, retina surgeon Dr. Jose Agustin Martinez can determine if a patient is healthy, has diabetes or high cholesterol.

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but they are also a mirror of the body, he said.

“Patients will come in for routine eye checkups and we’ll see changes in the back of the eye that are from diabetes that they aren’t even aware that they have,” Dr. Martinez said.

Your eyes may soon unlock the secrets to better heart health. Thanks to a new program created by Google scientists, which peered into the body through a simple retina scan of more than 250,000 patients.

The program used artificial intelligence to determine high-risk factors, like age, gender and smoking habits. And that allowed the scientists to predict which patients were most at-risk of a potentially deadly heart attack.

A similar retina scan discovered that Austin resident Gwen Gorman, a mild diabetic, was close to losing her eyesight through detached retinas.

“Gosh, it was like he opened a magic book and can read the inside,” she said of her doctor who diagnosed her. “It was actually pretty reassuring in my case because the blood vessel changes weren’t bad.”

Austin doctors have some technology like this now, but they believe this latest development is a game changer. It could make diagnosing heart disease faster, too.

“This takes it to the next level,” said Baylor Scott and White cardiologist Dr. Vijay Divakaran. “With AI it might speed the process to a certain extent.”

But what is it about the retina that reveals so much about the body?

“The blood vessels in the retina are very similar to the blood vessels in the heart,” Dr. Divakaran said. “When you look at the blood vessels in someone who had a heart attack or a stroke, some of the changes you see are very similar to what you can see behind the retina.”

Doctors say the Google program may cut down on patients being a little untruthful during their exams because the data was able to predict personal information like gender, age and smoking habits.