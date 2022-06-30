Parks department says they took down security cameras

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A popular Austin waterhole is also becoming popular with criminals.

There have been more burglary and theft calls at Bull Creek this year than in all of 2019, 2020, or 2021, according to 311 data.

Theft is unlawfully taking someone’s property. Burglary is when someone enters a private habitation with the intention of committing a felony, theft, or assault, according to Texas law.

Kristy Jenkins experienced it first-hand about a week ago.

“Not 10 minutes after we parked, put some things in the trunk, my car was broken into and my purse I had under my front seat was stolen,” she wrote to KXAN.

This chart from 311 shows that both thefts and burglaries are up compared to the previous three years at one of Bull Creek Park’s main entrances on Lakewood Drive.

In 2020, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department installed cameras at Bull Creek after an increase in car break-ins.

However, it turns out that those cameras were taken down shortly after.

“Our camera installs are typically temporary hunting/game style cameras,” wrote Parks spokesperson Kanya Lyons to KXAN. “We have learned that the quality/resolution of these cameras is low and does not allow APD [Austin Police Department] to use them in identifying people responsible for criminal acts.”

Lyons also added that they’d need several cameras to have complete coverage of all of the park’s parking areas.

“Park Rangers are not law enforcement officers and they partner with APD to support the police’s role as law enforcement,” she said. “The cameras were not deemed helpful to law enforcement and were removed shortly after install.”

Lyons said they’ve put up signs at parking lots and tried to spread the word about not leaving valuables in your car.

“The Parks and Recreation Department adds directed patrols from our Park Rangers to increase presence when there are reports of car break-ins. The parking areas between Mayfield Park to Mount Bonnell to north Bull Creek have been concerning for some time,” Lyons wrote.

When asked if they increased those patrols this year, another Parks spokesperson said they had nothing more to add and to check in with the APD about enforcement.

Kristy Jenkins’ car was broken into on June 22 at the Bull Creek parking lot off Winding Ridge Blvd., near Link Falls (Photo courtesy Kristy Jenkins)

Kristy Jenkins’ car was broken into on June 22 at the Bull Creek parking lot off Winding Ridge Blvd., near Link Falls (Photo courtesy Kristy Jenkins)

A spokesperson for APD said they are looking into Jenkins’ case, but did not answer any questions about what the department might be doing to improve safety in the area.

Jenkins wants others to be aware. She said within 20 minutes of finding her car broken into, her card was used for a $506 purchase at Walmart.