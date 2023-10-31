AUSTIN (KXAN) – The head of the Texas state agency in charge of 38 license programs left his job, the agency said Monday.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said Executive Director Mike Arismendez resigned. TDLR did not give a reason for the resignation.

TDLR said Christina Kaiser, TDLR Senior Deputy Executive Director, has been temporarily designated as Acting Executive Director of the agency.

According to the announcement, Arismendez became Deputy Executive Director at TDLR in 2019 and Executive Director in 2022. Before joining the agency, Arismendez was a member of the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation from 2005 until 2019 and served as commission chair from 2014 until 2019.

TDLR said Kaiser has worked at the agency since 2000, serving as Director of Enforcement from 2002 to 2019. Kaiser was promoted to Deputy Executive Director in 2019 and Arismendez promoted her to Senior Deputy Executive Director in 2022.