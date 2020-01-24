‘He executed him’: Man accused of shooting someone in homeless camp

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man in a southeast Austin homeless camp, a man the suspect says had been “setting him up.”

According to Austin Police Department, Danny Wing, 61, walked into the wooded homeless camp located at Todd Lane and East St. Elmo Road, where victim David Garcia Tovar lived. While talking to a witness, Wing allegedly turned and fired a gun at Tovar’s stomach.

Tovar fell to the ground, the witness says.

Then, police say, Wing stood over Tovar and fired two more shots.

The witness said he asked Wing why he’d just done that, to which Wing replied “he tried to set me up twice.”

“Are you going to shoot me too?” the witness reported saying to Wing.

The witness told police Wing responded, “Did you have anything to do with this?”

The witness says he told Wing no and that Wing left.

Tovar’s body was found off by itself in front of a tent on Thursday, but were unsure about the manner of the death. At the time, police would only say that the death was “suspicious.”

During an interview with police, the witness explained what happened, saying simply, “He [Wing] executed him [Tovar].”

Wing is charged with first degree felony murder and his bond is set at $750,000.