Hazy skies from African dust through the weekend

Saharan dust is making the long trek across the Atlantic Ocean, obscuring visibility and irritating allergies in central Texas. Hazy skies are expected to continue through the weekend.

This is a common occurrence during the early summer months, and has minimal impact on air quality. Air quality will remain “moderate” through the weekend in central Texas with an increased level of particulate matter.

African dust also has the added benefit of suppressing hurricane development in the Atlantic Basin, one of the reasons the tropics are quiet as of Thursday.

Read the following details from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ):