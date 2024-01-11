KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was shot to death early Wednesday morning, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said at around 3:16 a.m., HCSO deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Country Lane in Kyle regarding a man who was shot.

“Deputies arrived on scene, made entry into the house and observed a male laying down with an obvious gunshot wound,” HCSO Deputy Anthony Hipolito said.

Hipolito said both deputies and EMS tried to save the man but he didn’t make it.

The suspect was out on bond

The person investigators said shot him? His family member, Steven Rodriguez.

Hipolito said they don’t know how the two are related but said they are family.

“There’s a lot of things that are still ongoing there to try to figure out what happened,” Hipolito said. “Why it happened.”

Rodriguez is charged with:

Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury/Family Violence, a 1st Degree Felony

Violation of Bond Conditions, a class A Misdemeanor

‘A humble man’

A friend of the victim sent a message to KXAN describing him as a humble man who cared for his family and friends.

The person said the two worked together and that he always had a smile and can-do spirit. He said his friend will be missed.

HCSO said Rodriguez is in custody and no bond has been set on either charge.

Law enforcement said the investigation is still on-going, and additional charges may be added later.

If you have information regarding this investigation, you can contact Detective Scott Zediker with the HCSO at (512) 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com, as well as submit a tip on the HCSO App.