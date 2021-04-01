Hays County has small glitch in system accidentally directing dozens of people to wrong vaccine site

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A small system glitch caused slight confusion, leading people to a vaccine site with no new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

B&J Pharmacy in San Marcos posted on Wednesday, saying the county accidentally sent out vaccine registrations for Thursday.

According to Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, approximately 40 people were sent an email, directing them to schedule their vaccine appointments at B&J.

This comes as Hays County asked the state not to send a shipment of doses this week, to give staff a chance to catch up on appointments affected by the winter storm.

The Owner of B&J, John Anderson said, they only have 2nd-shot doses for the next couple of weeks. But Anderson said the accidental scheduling didn’t create any chaos.

Hays County said in a statement:

“Hays County Local Health Department distributed more than 3,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week at our clinic in Wimberley. We schedule folks in 30-minute time blocks. A few dozen people were impacted when they received incorrect information through our vaccine appointment scheduling software; they were supposed to go to the Wimberley vaccine clinic but were instead were told to go to a pharmacy in San Marcos. Everyone in that time block was redirected to the Wimberley clinic.”

We asked Judge Becerra how he can reassure people eager to get vaccinated, that this isn’t going to become a problem moving forward.

This story will be updated with more details on that, and how the vaccination process is going in the entire county this week, after KXAN News at five, by Reporter Jala Washington.