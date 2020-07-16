Hays County COVID-19 testing with TDEM ends today — where can you get tested next?

Free testing started at Toyota Rattler Stadium on Sunday, July 12th. The program is a partnership between Hays County, the City of San Marcos and TDEM. The county is now looking for ways to keep testing going. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Thursday marks the last day of COVID-19 testing in Hays County in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Army National Guard and the City of San Marcos.

The free testing at Toyota Rattler Stadium in San Marcos began on Sunday, July 12, and was the latest in a series of testing windows.

Now, Hays County’s emergency management coordinator, Alex Villalobos, says they are looking for other ways to keep testing available for the public.

That includes an agreement with CommuniCare Health Centers that the county hopes to secure by next week with a goal launch date of August 1, Villalobos told the Hays County Commisioners Court this week.

He says they are also looking for a physical building in San Marcos so the county can offer their own tests.

“We’re also still feeling our way out for other sites, in particular the west side of Hays County so that we can support another site on that side,” Villalobos told commissioners.

He says they are considering testing sites in Wimberley and Dripping Springs.

There is also a focused effort on young adults, which still make up the largest number of confirmed cases in Hays County.

Recent data from the Hays County Local Health Department shows that the highest demographic with confirmed cases of COVID-19 is young people between the ages of 20-29. (Hays County photo)

Villalobos says he is working with Texas State University’s chief medical officer, Dr. Emilio Carranco, to set up a “parallel testing site on campus.”

The county is also setting up a messaging task force to encourage college-aged people to get tested.

That may include partnering with the City of San Marcos to send mass texts, emails and phone calls and post messages on social media as well as in neighborhoods where students live.

